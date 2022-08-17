Customs intercept 119,940 litres of petrol in Badagry creeks

THE Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has intercepted 119,940 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, at the Badagry border creeks.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Jibo, made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Seme, Lagos State.

The controller put the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized product at N28,924,397 only.

Jibo said the seizure was made through continuous surveillance and offensive patrol by the officers and men of the command along the creeks and beaches.

According to him, the command, on Aug. 15, received a tip-off that there were large quantities of petrol stockpiled close to a beach along Badagry waterways.

“The large quantities of petrol were intended to be smuggled out of the country.

“Our men stormed the location and the products were successfully evacuated to the command premises at Seme Border.

“The findings revealed that 3,998 jerry cans of petrol in 30 litre each, equivalent to 119, 940 litres of petrol, which is about four tanker loads of 33,000 litres, were discovered,” he said

The controller reiterated the commitment of his officers to making smuggling unattractive.

He said that the economic saboteurs would be frustrated until smuggling was suppressed to the barest minimum.

Jibo called on Nigerians to provide useful information that could help to curtail the illegal activities of unscrupulous elements.

He commended his officers for the high level of discipline, patriotism and professionalism exhibited in the discharge of their duties and urged them to keep making the Command and service proud.

The controller appreciated the support and cooperation enjoyed from host communities and security agencies.

He said that without them, the command could not have achieved the great feat.

Jibo expressed profound gratitude to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali and the management team for motivating officers.

He thanked them for providing necessary tools for improved performance. (NAN)

KN