CVR: INEC extends registration hours in Katsina

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended, by one hour, the time for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Katsina State.

The INEC’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Malam Aliyu Garba-Adosa, said in a statement on Monday in Katsina that the registration will now end at 5pm instead of 4pm.

Garba-Adosa added that the CVR would also hold on Saturdays and Sundays to enable eligible citizens to register, make corrections or transfer their polling units.

“INEC in Katsina State wishes to inform the general public that the Commission at its meeting held on July 15, has decided that the ongoing CVR exercise will come to an end on July 31, 2022.

“Accordingly, the commission also directs that the period of registration be extended to 5 p.m. daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“It is therefore hoped that all eligible intending registrants would take this opportunity to get themselves registered and those who intend to correct mistakes in their registration or transfer to another polling unit to do so.”

He said that INEC appreciated the interest of people of the state and all Nigerians to register and participate in the electoral process. (NAN)

