CVR Update: INEC records 8m fresh registrants

By Anthony Isibor.

THE Quarter 4, WK 3 of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise reached an alarming 8,855,996 as at Monday, May 2, 2022.

The commission said in a report on its website that the number included 5,415,619 people, who have completed their registration.

INEC also said it recorded 3,745,129 youths within the ages of 18 and 34 years, 1,137,585 middle age registrants between the age of 35 and 49 years, another 467,681 elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 years, and 65,224 old registrants between the ages of 70 and above.

According to the report, of this number, 2,379,063 persons have completed their online registration, while 3,036,556 persons have completed a physical registration.

It added that male registrants account for 2,688,246 of the total registration, while the female registrants were 2,727,373 and People With Disabilities, PWDs had 45,412 new registrants.

First published – May. 05, 2022 @ 12:22 GMT | A I.