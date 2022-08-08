CWG2022: Brume powers Nigeria to historic 12th gold medal win

NIGERIA’S 12th gold medal came in an historic fashion on Sunday as Long Jump sensation, Ese Brume, won a gold medal and a podium finish for Nigeria in the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brume had, in an emphatic fashion, broken the Commonwealth Games record twice with her first limp of 6.99m before she bettered the record with an astonishing 7:00m jump

The 26-year-old had also at the last day of the just-concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, leaped 7:02m to win silver.

Also, Elizabeth Oshoba won silver for Nigeria in the Women’s 54Kg- 57Kg boxing event. (NAN)

KN