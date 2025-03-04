Cyclone Garance death toll rises to 5

THE death toll from Cyclone Garance in the French overseas department of Reunion in the Indian Ocean has reached five, the local prefecture said.

On Saturday, authorities said that four people had died as a result of the cyclone.

The French authorities had on Friday imposed a complete lockdown on Reunion in response to the cyclone.

The storm warning was later downgraded from the highest level of purple to red, but residents were advised to stay indoors due to the threat of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

However the prefecture said in a communique, that the fifth victim of Cyclone Garance was discovered on Monday in the commune of Saint-Paul.

The prefecture said that the victim was a man who had previously been reported missing.

About 43,000 of reunion residents are still without water, with 200,000 people facing water supply disruptions and 51,000 remaining without electricity, the communique said. (RIA/NAN)

