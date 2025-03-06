Dabiri-Erewa felicitated Nigerian Canadian minister Prof. Akolisa Ufodike

ABIKE Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has congratulated  Prof. Akolisa Ufodike for being honoured with  the King Charles 111 coronation medal.

In a congratulatory message issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of the Commission, the NiDCOM boss emphasised that this feat is a mark of his significant and remarkable contributions to Public Service, Governance and diversity and also his outstanding accomplishment that brings credit to the nation.

The elated NiDCOM boss reiterated that the medal is a well deserved honour going by the trajectory of his successful journey, dedication, unwavering and relentless strive to greatness.

She urged him not to relent in his service to humanity but should remain focused and strive to achieve more in the service to mankind as this medal has marked yet another milestone in his life.

Ufodike, a Nigerian-Canadian deputy minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism in Alberta, finance professional, public servant and academic by this honour has joined the esteemed group of 474 recipients in Alberta consisting of former Premiers, Chief Justices, Members of the Legislative Assembly and exceptional individuals who have contributed to Canada and beyond.

Prof. Ufodike’s recognition is indeed a testament of his extensive impact in Public Administration, Academia and corporate Governance. His leadership prowess has been pivotal in advancing policies that support economic growth, diversity and inclusion in the Canadian Government.

