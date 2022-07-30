Danbatta calls for synergy to drive 5G project

By Anthony Isibor.

PROF. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, has called for the collaboration of relevant stakeholders in the telecommunications industry to achieve and utilise the numerous benefits of the 5G network.

In his keynote address at the 2022 series of the Nigeria DigitalSense Forum tagged ‘5G: Enthroning Internet Governance for Digital Economy’ held in Lagos on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Danbatta said that the meeting was an opportunity to exchange ideas that would foster growth and innovation in the industry, especially “as we are being ushered into the era of ultra High Scale Access to the internet which 5G delivers”.

Danbatta, who was represented by Abraham Oshadami, Head, Information Technology, NCC, noted that the theme of the event “5G: Enthroning Internet Governance for Digital Economy” is timely, and “I am particularly delighted because of the strategic and critical role of the NCC in the implementation of government policies that seek to foster growth and innovation in the industry inherent in the efforts that the commission has demonstrated in the smooth update of previous technologies such as the 2G, 3G, 4G, and the one we are now implementing to ensure the deployment and adoption of 5G technology in the country.”

“Like the previous generations of mobile network, the 5th generation is expected to transform the role that telecommunication technology plays in the society. 5G certainly is expected to enable further growth and the digitalization of hyper connected society, in which, not only are people able to connect, or connect to a network whenever they want, but also many other things and devices,” he said.

According to him, 5G will enable a smart society with almost everything connected. That is, internet of everything.

He also said that the 5G technology would also enhance mobile broadband, and consequently enable cases such as virtual reality, smart city initiative, and motion critical operations, among others.

The EVC, who enumerated the plethora of benefits inherent in the 5G network noted that the realization of the full benefits of the technology also come with vast social benefits and responsibility as well.

He added that to enjoy these benefits, there must be a vigorous collaboration between government and non government actors to ensure the development of focused policies, robust regulatory frameworks, so as to build a resilient network.

On his part, the chairman of the event, Ikechukwu Nnamani, President, Medallion Data Centre Ltd./Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, who was represented by Olatunji Sulieman, thanked the organisers of the event for the theme, which comes at a moment when lives are largely dependent on the use of telecommunication.

Similarly, Chibuike Vincent Ogwumuike, Lagos Zonal Director, National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, while emphasizing on the role of the internet in Nigeria’s development, agreed that digitalization of the economy is what Nigeria requires at the moment even as it gets ready for the 2023 general election.

The event, which was organized by ITRealms also coincided with the lunch, and public presentation of Remmy Nweke’s long awaited book; Sagacity of A Digital Evolution.

During the presentation of the book, Sagacity of A Digital Evolution, by Remmy Nweke, convener of the Nigeria DigitalSense Forum, Nweke said that the book had been in the offing since 2016 but couldn’t be published until now due to some unforeseen circumstances.

He noted that the book is a collage of well researched narratives of several subjects, and will be useful to those who love concise narratives.

In her remarks, Maureen Chigbo, President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, expressed delight at being present at such a unique and rare occasion in which a journalist and a member of GOCOP, presents his book to the public.

She noted that “it is not easy to have the discipline to sit down and write a book, so whoever does that should be praised.”

First published – June 10, 2022 @ 11:43 GMT | AI.