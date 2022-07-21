Dare charges new para sports presidents to lift sports

MINISTER of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on Wednesday charged the newly-elected para sports presidents to lift their various sports to enviable heights.

Dare gave the charge during the inauguration of the boards of national Para Sports federations at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Dare, represented by Permanent Secretary of the ministry Ismalia Abubakar, said new department was established to oversee the affairs of para sports and National Sports Festival in the Country.

According to him, there has been paradigm shift in the management of the sports sector since the inception of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He congratulate the new Presidents, Vice Presidents and Members of the Boards of National Para Sports Federations for their well-deserved victories.

According to him, sports in Nigeria are invincible endeavours employed as veritable tools for national cohesion, peace, progress and international diplomacy.

“The constitution of new boards of national para sports federations is to re-invigorate them in line with the desire of the Federal Government.”

He said it was also to re-position sports for effective and efficient service delivery and progressive agenda for job and wealth creation for the Nigerian teeming youth.

He urges the new presidents to pilot the affairs of the federations well for lthe next four years.

Dare noted that Sports Federations were the bedrocks of National Sports Development with the mantle of leadership vested in para sports federations.

“You need to use this opportunity to write your names in gold by lifting your sports to enviable heights.

“It is my hope and belief that you will all use your proven integrity, knowledge and resources to render selfless and purposeful service to facilitate effective growth and development of sports in Nigeria.

“I implore the federations that will be participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games to go for the gold and make Nigeria proud,” he said

NAN reports that six para sports federation presidents were inaugurated: Amputee Football, Para-Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Para Soccer and Sitting Volleyball.

For Sitting Volleyball Federation, Kayode Ladele was inaugurated president and vice president as Mohammed Abba.

Amputee Football Federation president is Maduakor Chukwudi and vice president is Bungon Dauda.

Para Athletics federation has Etti Rafiu as president with Ayuba Abdu as the vice president.

Para Powerlifting federation president is Charles Chiemeka and Gbolahan Eweje is the vice president while Para Soccer federation president is Abidemi Abdulmumini and Monsur Abdullahi is Vice.

Para Swimming also has Amobi Chickendu and Bose Kaffo as President and vice president respectively. (NAN)

