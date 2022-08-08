Davido spotted with second son from fourth baby mama￼

POPULAR Afrobeats singer, Davido has been spotted with his second son in public for the first time.

O.B.O with his son, Dawson, attended UK-based celebrity Pastor Tobi Adeboyegba’s church on Sunday.

A viral video shared by the cleric via his insta story saw Davido walk towards him holding his fourth child in his arms while they exchanged pleasantries with little Dawson acknowledging Adeboyegba’s outstretched hand and giving him a high-five.

Still holding his son, the DMW boss greeted other guests around.

The UK-based pastor captioned the video, “See who is in service today #davido and OBO junior.”

Dawson is the “E Choke” crooner’s fourth child and second son from his fourth baby mama, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco aka Larissa London.

The UK-based make-up artiste gave birth to their son on March 22, 2020 in the UK.

It wass the first time the singer will be spotted with his fourth child as he was reportedly not acknowledged all these while.

-The Nation

KN