Deepening Cooperation: President Touray receives envoys of Cuba, Angola and Ethiopia 

ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Alieu Touray, met with ambassadors from Cuba, Angola, and Ethiopia at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on March 4, 2025. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation.

H.E. Miriam Morales Palmero, Ambassador of Republic of Cuba highlighted collaboration in the health sector with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO); while the Ambassador Extraordinary and Penitentiary of the Republic of Angola, H.E. José Bamoquina Zau, discussed the upcoming US-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, aiming to boost economic exchanges; and H.E. Legesse Geremew Haile, Ambassador Extraordinary and Penitentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia expressed his readiness to collaborate closely with ECOWAS.

President Touray reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to regional integration, free trade, and the free movement of goods and people of Ethiopia.

A.I

March 5, 2025

