The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on Tuesday says about 67 inmates are sitting for the 2019 General Certificate Examination (GCE) of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Public Relation Officer of the NCS, Lagos state Command, Supt. Rotimi Oladokun, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the inmates were writing papers in different subjects, varying from Arts to Science subjects.

Oladokun emphasised that the NCS believed that education was the bedrock of reformation and rehabilitation.

“Therefore, the Correctional Service will ensure that inmates who wish to write exams or are already writing exams while in custody are given adequate support,” he said.

According to Oladokun, the NCS has four study centres where inmates are allowed to sit for various examinations.

“However, the major centres are Maximum and Ikoyi study centres,” he said.

Oladokun stated that 70 per cent out of the 65 inmates that wrote the 2018 examination passed with a minimum of 5 credits and above.

“A total of 18 inmates from the 2018 batch are presently processing admission into higher institution for further studies while the others have been discharged from custody,” he said. (NAN)

-Sep 17, 2019 @15:42 GMT |

