The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Lawal Shehu on Friday assured Nigerians and Chinese Nationals in Nigeria of adequate security.

The AIG gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the Consular General of the People’s Republic of China who was represented by his deputy, Mr Guan Zhongpi at Zone 2 Command Headquarters.

“Today is a historic day to see you here. This is the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Lagos and Ogun State.

“Overtime, we have had cordial relationship with the Chinese as we have about 60,000 residing in Lagos and Ogun State.

“There are also lots of Chinese companies scattered all over and it is our duty to provide them with adequate security especially in Lagos being the commercial hub of Nigeria.”

According to Shehu, no society in the world is free of crime but our responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians and Non -Nigerians here.

“I want to assure you of adequate security and am sure you have confidence in us which is why you move freely and your business flourishes.

“We have always had a good relationship with the consular as we always come together and interact whenever we have issues of security importance

“We also have other foreign nationals in Lagos and Ogun State as diplomats or business people and the police being the custodian of security will ensure that the best is provided for them.

“Your coming here indicates that we have good relationship with you. We appreciate your coming and don’t hesitate to contact us whenever you have security related issues as we are 24 hours ready to discharge our duty,” he said.

The Deputy Consular commended the AIG, adding that the Nigeria police has left no stone unturned in ensuring the protection of lives and property.

He said the purpose of their visit was to enhance the robust relationship between the Nigeria police and the Chinese government which had come a long way.

He added that there is a lot for both countries to gain collectively if they both share ideas especially on issues with security.

“The purpose of our visit is to enhance partnership with Nigeria especially police relations in terms of security. We promise to cooperate with the police and share ideas on how to use technology to protect lives and property.

“We welcome you to visit our country anytime and enhance our police operations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Deputy Consular was accompanied by members of Hangzhou Public Security Bureau. (NAN)

_AUG 02, 2019 @19:19 GMT |

