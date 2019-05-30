THE Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna State, said it would commence an eight day military exercise code named ‘Ubiak Isik’ and advised residents of the area not to panic.

A statement by the college on Thursday said that the exercise would be conducted along Jaji-Labar-Dunki-Wazata axis in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The statement issued by the college Public Relations Officer, Maj. Shuaibu Umar, said the military training exercise billed for between June 6 and June 13, was designed to assess student officers of Junior Course in various aspect of leadership, application and critical knowledge of tactics, maritime and air operations.

“Part of the exercise is to assess the student officers’ competence of command and control in all phases of limited conventional warfare, Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations.

“The general public especially people living around the exercise area are advised to remain calm and not to panic on sighting the movement of troops and equipment or hearing sound of explosives, small arms and heavy weapons.”

The statement added that all necessary preventive measures have been put in place for general security and safety of the area.

“The general public is equally implored to keep off the vicinity of the exercise area during the period,” it said.

