THE Nigerian Army has inaugurated a multi-purpose dam and integrated water treatment plant at its 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, July 28, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said the project was timely and would address the perennial water challenges being faced within the division.

Buratai was represented by Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army.

He said the dam and the treatment plant would go a long way to ease the hardships experienced by the army personnel and their families.

The COAS added that the project would also empower families of the soldiers economically and enhance food production through irrigation farming

“I was worried when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of this division informed me of the hardships our personnel is passing through due to lack of clean water.

“I am aware of the previous efforts by both the Plateau Government and past service chiefs to address the problem.

“I was delighted when the GOC later intimated me about the presence of a collapsed dam within the cantonment and affirmed that it could be revitalised to address the problem of water shortage.

“As you are aware, the welfare of troops is dear to my heart, and this project we are inaugurating today is a step to further demonstrate our commitment.

“I am delighted that the multi-purpose dam is fully completed today; indeed, it gladens my heart to see the joy and happiness this brings to my troops,” he said.

Buratai, further said he was delighted by the skills and craftsmanship exhibited by the team of army engineers who handled the design, supervised the construction, and ensured its speedy completion.

“Our team of engineers who handled and supervised this project has demonstrated competence, dexterity, and high level of ingenuity.

“This dam will empower our families economically and improve food security in Plateau and Nigeria in general,” he added.

In an address of welcome, the GOC, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, thanked the COAS for providing funds for the project aimed at alleviating the suffering of personnel and their families.

Angbazo explained that the scarcity of water within the division had lingered since its inception four decades ago, hence the necessity of the dam and the treatment plant.

According to the GOC, the dam has the capacity to hold 540, 000 cubic litres of water, while the plant could treat one million litres of water per day.

He added that the dam would enable the division to also provide potable water to Jebbu Bassa and Dutsen Kura, its host communities, as part of its Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“This cantonment has been in existence for over four decades and it has experienced a perennial problem of lack of potable water supply.

“Troops and their families resorted to the digging of wells, sinking of boreholes as well as walking long distances to fetch water from streams.

“This inauguration today will reduce the hardships being faced by personnel and their families.

“As part of civil-military relationships, we will also provide water from the dam for our host communities,” he said.

Angbazo explained that aside from making clean water available, the dam would also be used for irrigation, fish farming, and recreational activities.

He also said that it would provide a veritable tool as a body of water for training in watermanship and river cross combat swimming for its personnel.

Inaugurating the project, Gov. Simon Lalong commended the army for the giant strides, saying that the project had met one basic need of mankind – clean water – for the army personnel and adjoining communities.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Danladi Atu, the governor thanked the Nigerian army for supporting the government to cushion the hardships faced by the people.

He also thanked the army for supporting the state government’s efforts in combatting insecurity and urged the officers and men to do more to restore total peace to all parts of the state.

He pledged the government’s continued support to the army to ensure the security of the state and the country at large. (NAN)

Jul. 28, 2020

