THE Nigerian Army has urged the Edo government to ensure the sustenance of the cordial relationship existing between it and the military formations in the state including the Brigade.

Maj-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, made the call on Wednesday in Benin when he visited Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Omozoje said a sustained cordial relationship between the state government and the army would further boost the confidence of the officers and men in the military formations for optimal performance.

He noted that the state is very strategic in the security architecture of the nation, while commending the government for its support and cooperation with the Army in the state.

Responding, Obaseki said that the government was grateful to the Army over the existing cordial relationship in view of the strategic position of the State.

He also commended the Brigade for being a formidable part of the State security architecture.

Obaseki said that it was because of this fact that the government was requesting the expansion of military in the territory.

He assured the army and other security agencies of his administration’s closer working relationship and pledged the state government’s continuous support to the Army.

He noted that the Edo Government was fortunate that the State was among those enjoying security stability.

The governor, however, said that his administration would not hesitate to seek the advice of the Army where and when necessary.

-NAN

– Aug. 14, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)