Nigerian Army says the newly promoted Lieutenant General L.O. Adeosun is still the chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army not chief of staff

THE Nigerian Army has debunked media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff.

A statement signed by Col. Sagir Musa, acting director, Army Public Relations, July 9, states: “Contrary to fake news going round insinuating or suggesting appointment of Lieutenant General L.O. Adeosun as Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army, members of the public are hereby once again informed that Lieutenant General LO Adeosun has just been given special/accelerated promotion from Major General to Lieutenant General and formally communicated to him by the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai.

“Lt. Gen. L.O. Adeosun is only granted special promotion by the President, commander-in-chief, of the Armed Forced of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his extra ordinary feats, exemplary leadership, loyalty and uncommon commitment in the counter insurgency operation in the North Eastern part of Nigeria. He still retains his appointment/position as Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army,” Musa said.

According to him, “Any contrary information is baseless, fake news and should be disregarded.”

– July 9, 2019 @ 20:05 GMT |

