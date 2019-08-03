The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Saturday tasked graduating students of the Nigerian Military School (NMS) to be guided by principles of selflessness and patriotism to promote national cohesion.

He stated this at the NMS 61st Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the school parade ground in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Buratai, who was represented by Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosu, Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarter, reminded the boys of their role as members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Your roles are well defined and encumbered with huge responsibilities. You are now the flag bearers and symbol of Nigeria’s unity.

“Your allegiance therefore is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria as encapsulated in the soldier’s creed,” the army boss noted.

Buratai observed that NMS had produced seasoned military officers of repute and technocrats that made remarkable contributions at both national and international levels.

He recalled that in its 65 years of existence, the school had made tremendous contributions to national development within and outside of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to him, the special attention being received by the school in terms of infrastructural development is to ensure that the boys are exposed to quality training in line with global best practices in a very conducive learning environment.

The army chief said Nigerian army as an institution would continue to redefine the training objetives of the school in line with military needs.

“I have approved the review of the NMS establishment in line with Nigerian Army Order of Battle 2016 to enhance and facilitate the training of the boys for optimal performance.

“Similarly, relevant army headquarter departments will henceforth incorporate the NMS school boys in their projections in terms of kitting and welfare parkages,” he assured.

Buratai said that delivery of training equipment and other aids would be a continuous process, adding that such issues would be attended to as the need arose within available resources.

He said efforts was on to enable the NMS produce quality manpower needed by the Nigerian army to effectively perform its constitutional roles.

On the present security challenges, Buratai said Nigerian army in collaboration with other sister services and security agencies had been able to stabilise the situation especially in the Northeast.

“Economic activities in the affected areas are gradually improving as the internally displaced persons are voluntarily returning to their ancestral homes with farmers going back to their farmlands.

“Necessary measures have been put in place to checkmate the unfortunate spate of kidnapping, brutal murder of innocent souls and demand for ransom widespread few months ago.

“However, I must commend the galant troops involved in all the ongoing operations in the country and remind them that they are the pride of the nation.” (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2019 @ 20:39 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)