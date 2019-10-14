THE Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai has charged soldiers to prioritise requisite training to facilitate attainment of highest standards of professional competence.

This was contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, Maj. Sydney Nbaneme made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Monday.

Buratai disclose this at the presentation of prizes and beating retreat of 78th Regular Recruits Intake of the Depot Nigerian Army held at the institution in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The COAS, represented by Maj-Gen. Aminu Bichi-Maitama (Rtd), said: “You are to note that training in the Nigerian Army is a continuous process and would last throughout the career.

“I therefore urge you all to attain requisite courses after passing out in order to attain highest standard of professional competence for steady career progression.

“From what we have witnessed today, it is clear that all the training companies competed keenly in various competitive events that were aimed at enhancing your training in Depot Nigerian Army.”

He said this was evident by the number of trophies displayed before the representative companies and the certificates earned by the few award winners.

While commending those that won individual and collective laurels, the Army boss advised those unable to win any laurel to note that they always have special opportunities to excel in the course of their career as soldiers.

“Take advantage of every opportunity that may come your way. Meanwhile, today’s event officially signifies the end of the training activities outlined for your intake except the passing out parade which is slated for Oct. 19.

“Note that the Depot Nigerian Army has introduced you to initial military training as a foundation you need to build your career upon.”

He said that it was a time for the recruits to look back and appreciate the progress achieved so far while undertaking training in the Depot Nigerian Army.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Sani Muhammad appreciated the Army boss for honouring their invitation as well as his candid concern for the institution.

He described the graduating recruits as some of the best intakes in Depot in recent times, assuring that: “This can be attested by the excellent performance in various field training exercises, competitive events and other aspects of training.

“There is no doubt that the attainment of this turnout could not have come without the commitment, diligence and dedication of all those involved in the training of these recruits.

“Thus, this underscores the significance of giving awards to deserving members of staff of Depot Nigerian Army who have distinguished themselves.

“It is pertinent to also mention some of these exercises in which the recruits have performed excellently.

“These include; exercise first leg, exercise second leg, six kilometers run, 10 kilometers run, 20 kilometers run and exercise kungama among others,” he said. (NAN)

