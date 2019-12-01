The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has reiterated commitments to the provision of enabling environment and improved personnel welfare package to encourage professionalism and effective service delivery.

Abubakar made this known at the inauguration of the newly constructed housing units at the 105 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Saturday in Maiduguri.

He disclosed that the service had constructed 30 flats of houses for officers, airmen and personnel as part of efforts to improve the living standard of its personnel.

Abubakar said that the service had initiated viable projects such as provision of accommodation for the 105 Composite Commander, a mess and multi-purpose hanger, adding that the projects were at various stages of completion.

He explained that the service had recorded modest achievements in infrastructure development in its formations in the country.

“This is quite necessary so as to better position the personnel for effective performance of their duties in defending the nation from the myriads of security challenges that threaten the very essence of our nationhood.

“Accordingly, it is the commitment of this administration to create enabling environment through the provision of necessary infrastructure and other welfare packages for personnel in operational areas to serve as motivation while accomplishing their assigned tasks.

“This administration is focused on ensuring that its personnel are highly motivated and take pride in their service to the Nation.

”I therefore urge all our officers and men to embrace the highest level of professionalism and regimentation in their daily conducts so as to assure Nigerians of our unflinching commitment to the protection of the Nation,’’ he said.

According to him, the service prioritises capacity development of its personnel in view of the importance of the Air Task Force (ATF) to the operations in the northeast and security of the country.

Abubakar said that he was impressed by the daily air operations and the good results achieved so far in the missions, and called on the personnel to keep up the momentum.

He stressed that the role of NAF was to provide aid to the civil authorities and the need to submit to the civil administration to ensure internal security.

Abubakar added that: “With the security challenges confronting our dear nation; I urge you all to continue to remain vigilant and be conscious of personal security, security of equipment and environment while at the same time obeying lawfully constituted authority.

“In this regard, you would be required to redouble your efforts to ensure peace returns to this part of the country.

“Our goal is to see that people go about their normal activities without fear of harm or molestation as it is our professional duty to protect this country from all forms of terrorism”.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari over his support to the service, Abuakar also commended Borno State Government over it’s support to the ongoing operation in the region.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar inspected ongoing armory, hanger and housing projects at the command.

The CAS also held interactive sessions with personnel and visited NAF medical center at the Dalori Internally Displaced Persons camp. (NAN)

