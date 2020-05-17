THE Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has expressed his happiness and commendation on the performance and achievements of the Corps since its establishment in Nigeria in May 16, 1967.

According to Gana, an occasion like this is a time for thanks and a time for reflection — thanks to the countless individuals who made the last 53 years so wonderful, so rewarding and so memorable for the Corps and our great nation Nigeria.

He noted that the Civil Defence was formed in Nigeria on May 16, 1967 during the Nigerian Civil War within the then Federal Capital Territory of Lagos for the purpose of sensitization and protection of the civil populace.

“It was then known as Lagos Civil Defence Committee. An offshoot of the International Civil Defence Organisation, ICDO. The Corps played a crucial role in bringing succour to the Nigerian civilian population during the civil war.

“It later metamorphosed into the present day Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in 1970. On inception, the Corps had the objective of carrying out some educational and enlightenment campaigns in and around the Federal Capital of Lagos to sensitize members of the civil populace on enemy attacks and how to save themselves from danger as most Nigerians living in and around Lagos territory then had little or no knowledge about war and its implications. Members of the Corps deemed it important to educate through electronic and print media on how to guide themselves during air raids, bomb attacks, identify bombs and how to dive into trenches during bomb blast.

“In 1984, the Corps was transformed into a National security outfit and in 1988, there was a major re-structuring of the Corps that led to the establishment of Commands throughout the Federation, including Abuja, and the addition of special functions by the Federal Government,” he said.

According to him, on 28 June 2003, an Act to give statutory backing to the NSCDC passed by the National Assembly was signed into law by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A statement by Ekunola Gbenga, media assistant to the Commandant General, noted that after the bill establishing it was passed and signed, the Corps has been blazing some trails and shinning like a million stars as a result.

The Corps, he added, has been a veritable tool in the fight against economic sabotage by putting up spirited fights against both water and oil pipeline vandalism.

On the internal security, the NSCDC has shown competence and capability in instilling peace and security of lives and properties in both private and national events.

The Corps has been commended by state governors and several others over security measures taken to protect farmers and herders in the country through its newly established team of agro rangers.

“It is interesting to note also that one of the major responsibilities apportioned to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps by the Federal Government is to manage disaster. It is the duty of the Corps to assist in the maintenance of peace and order and also in the protection and rescuing of the civil populace during the period of emergency; to warn the civilian population ahead of danger; to evacuate civilian population from danger areas; carry out rescue operations and control blatant occasions; assist in the provision of emergency medical services; among other roles.

“Under Nigeria’s NSCDC Amendment Act 2007, Act No. 6, NSCDC was vested the power to “arrest with or without a warrant, detain, investigate and institute legal proceedings by or in the name of the Attorney-General of the Federation in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against any person who is reasonably suspected to have committed any offence” To exercise this function effectively, the Act also granted the body power to “maintain an armed squad which shall be entitled to bear arms and deployed by the office of the Commandant-General,” the statement added.

