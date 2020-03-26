KADUNA State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has restated commitment to enforce compliance with the ban on commercial tricycle and motorcycle operations, to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), stated this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Terzungwe said the enforcement was to ensure that tricycle and motorcycle operators complied with the social distancing measure arising from the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The operatives of the NSCDC in Kaduna State have joined others to enforce the ban on motorcycles and tricycles operations.

“The operatives are deployed at different locations in Kaduna to also ensure that buses carry only the specified number of passengers,” he said.

Terzungwe said that the command under the leadership of the Commandant, Babangida Dutsinma, was poised to play its roles in the face of the dreaded disease.

He urged the people to support activities of the corps in tackling the spread of the virus in the state.

“In line with Disaster Management Mandate of the corps, we have been directed to fully mobilise personnel in response to this critical moment of need,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the State Deputy Gov. Dr Hadiza Balarabe had on Wednesday announced total ban on tricycles and motorcycle operations.

– March 27, 2020 @ 18:50 GMT

