The 9 Bridgade of the Nigeria Army, has conducted environmental sanitation at Onigbongbo community, Ikeja, Lagos, in furtherance of its civil-military relationship.

In a statement on Sunday, Major Clement Abiade, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Bridgade, said the exercise was in line with Operation Crocodile Smile IV.

Abiade said that the Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi, launched the exercise at Ajegunle and Akerele areas of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

He explained that the exercise was part of a series of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities for Exercise Crocodile Smile IV.

The PRO said officers from Headquarters, 9 Brigade, Garrison Commanders, Commanding Officers of 149 and 174 Battalions, and Sub-Unit Commanders and their troops were in attendance.

He said the exercise was also witnessed by the representative of the Onigbongbo traditional council, Alhaji Akeem Babatunde-Abdulazeez, and some members of the Onigbongbo Market Association.

He said the Brigade had also on Nov. 28, donated 2, 000 branded exercise books to pupils of St Agnes Primary School, Maryland, Lagos as part of the CIMIC. (NAN)

– Dec. 1, 2019 @ 14:45 GMT |

