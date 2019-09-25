THE Chief of Policy and Plans, Defence Headquarters, AVM Nurudeen Balogun, has hailed the immense contributions of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to national security.

Balogun made the remarks in Kaduna on Tuesday during the Beating of the Retreat in preparation for the passing out of regular cadets of the Academy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cadets of Army 66 Regular Course, Navy and Air Force 67 Regular Courses, as well as Short Service Course 45 Army will pass out of the Academy on Oct. 5.

Balogun said, “The efforts of the Academy in this regard has contributed immensely to the achievement of Nigeria’s national security imperatives particularly as regards the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

“I am happy to observe that Nigeria Defence Academy has commenced training in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency and has finalized plans to establish a Counter-

Terrorism Village.

“This initiative is heartwarming and I say well done to the Commandant for the laudable initiative.”

He noted that as an institution for the refining and moulding of civilians into outstanding military officers, the NDA has remained a pride to the nation.

He congratulated the Commandant and the entire staff of the Academy for their commitments and efforts in sustaining the training of upright and excellent young officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He noted that the beating of the retreat were among events that military traditions are modified and reconfigured for the best of military profession.

The Chief of policy and plans noted that NDA has remained a repository of military customs and traditions, inspiring its products to push themselves beyond limits to attain excellence.

“I am impressed with the achievements of all the cadets who have participated in the events competed for.

“Performances of the prize winners are true reflection of what the Academy stands for: Excellence and Sacrifice.

“It is through such feats that we are clearly able to judge the skills, hard work, dedication and commitment of the cadets.”

He therefore charged the cadets not to rest on their oars towards maintaining the high standard of training and discipline which the Academy had inculcated in them.

“You should bear in mind your constitutional role of subordination to civil authority. In this regard, I must remind you that professionally, it is mandatory that you place the interest of the nation above everything else.

“In discharging your duties after commissioning, always bear in mind the leadership roles and attributes you have acquired in the Academy.

“Let me congratulate the Champion battalion in particular for its accomplishment. I urge the runner up and others to strive to emerge as champions in future,” Balogun said.

NAN report that awards were given to individuals who distinguished themselves in the events.

NAN

-Sep 25, 2019 @ 07:40 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)