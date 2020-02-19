MINISTER of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), on Tuesday presented cheques to next-of-kins of the deceased officers and men of the armed forces who died in battle front in 2019.

Magashi personally presented the cheques to all of the 184 beneficiaries of the group life assurance of the armed forces.

He said the token was for them to settle down, adding that the government could not compensate them adequately.

“We will continue to pursue the welfare of those in battle front and the families of the deceased.

“We are here to ensure the welfare and progress of your children especially in the area of their education,” he said.

Earlier the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, represented by the Acting Chief of Defence Administration, Maj. Gen Abraham Dusu, said the scheme was designed to address the plights of the deceased families.

Olonisakin commended the minister for approving and implementing the group life insurance for the military to provide succor for families of deceased officers.

He added that the scheme was a morale booster for the personnel of the military and their families.

The Director, Human Resources, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Juwaretu Olumoko, disclosed that a total of 184 beneficiaries were presented with the cheques.

Olumoko said the beneficiaries were next-of-kins of officers and men of the armed forces who died in 2019.

She added that the scheme was in line with the determination and commitment of the government to cater for the families of deceased personnel.

According to her, the amended act of the contributory pension of 2011 excluded the armed forces from the contributory pension fund.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Cashmere Ndifon, son of one of the fallen heroes, thanked the government for remembering them.

Ndifon prayed that the effort of their loved ones who fought and are still fighting would not be in vain.

NAN

Feb 19, 2020

