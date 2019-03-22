Family of civil defence officer killed by policemen walk out DPO during condolence visit

The family of Ogah Jumbo who was beaten to death by policemen attached to the Nyanya Police Division, walked out the Divisional Police Officer of the station, Igbekele Ogungbemi, when he paid a visit to their home on Thursday.

Our correspondent, who witnessed the drama, learnt that the DPO arrived at the residence of the deceased along with the Head of the police homicide department around 3.30pm.

Mr. Igbekele, while condoling with the family, asked them to keep faith in God as Christians.

Also speaking, the head of the homicide department, said the two policemen who clubbed Mr Jumbo to death were in detention.

However, the family immediately rejected the plea of the DPO, accusing him of having a hand in the death of their son.

A relative of the deceased, Isaac Otokpa, said it was disgusting that the DPO had the effrontery to pay a condolence visit to the family despite contributing to his death.

“The family insists that the DPO must also be detained. When my brother was being beaten to death, they claimed to be following orders. When the matter was taken to the station, the DPO refused to allow my brother to get treatment. He should leave here immediately,” Otokpa said.

As tempers began to flare, the DPO and the head of the homicide department quickly jumped into their patrol vehicles and sped off.

The wife of the deceased, Ada, alleged that when her husband was dragged to the police station after being beaten with batons, he began to show signs of weakness and slumped but the DPO was mocking her husband, insisting that he was only pretending until he died.

The widow said, “At the police station I began calling my husband’s friends, telling them that my husband was lying down lifeless. The DPO said ‘who is lifeless? The man is pretending. Get a syringe and prick him with it’.

“I begged the DPO and his men at the station to please let my husband go to the hospital but they refused. However, one of the traffic warders who got injured was allowed to go get treatment.

“They left my husband to die. When they finally agreed to take him to the hospital, they said there was no fuel in their patrol vehicle. I remained there with my children. It was when I started crying that they agreed to take my husband to the hospital but by then he had died. They killed my husband.”

