The Zamfara State Police Command on Wednesday decorated Seven officers who were promoted from Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to Superintendents of Police (SPs) by the Police Service Commission.

Decorating the officers at the Police Headquarters, Gusau, the Commissioner of Police (CP), in the State, Alhaji Usman Nagogo, said the officers’ promotion followed recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu.

Nagogo charged the promoted officers to maximise their efforts and dedication to duty.

“You are promoted as a result of your annual performance evaluation reports and your efforts in supporting the command in fight against banditry in the state.

“You now have new status. You have been found worthy in both character and performance as well as operationally sound to be promoted to the ranks of Superintendents of Police.

“We are now expecting maximum performance from you, you are now at a managerial level because very soon you would be DPOs, managing Divisions of Police,’’ he said.

The CP told the new SP that expectation on them now was high adding, “we are expecting high level of performance from you.

“We expect high level of discipline, integrity and cooperation as well as respect on constituted authorities.”

He commended the Inspector-General of Police for giving much needed attention to the command in terms of logistics support and welfare.

SP Felix Clement, who spoke on behalf of the newly decorated officers, promised to continue to be dedicated to duties in line with the police ethics.

“On behalf of our families we thank the PSC and the I-G for recognising our efforts in the service of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said. (NAN)

-Jul, 22. 2020 @ 14:56 GMT |

