THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has constructed boreholes in Nkindero and Dutse-Uku communities of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The DHQ also renovated a block of four classrooms in Kpasho community of the same locality.

Speaking separately at the event, Rear-Admiral Habila Ngalabak, the Chief, Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC), DHQ, said the projects aimed at promoting civil-military relations.

“The DHQ has initiated and developed these projects in order to promote Civil-Military Relations.

“The purpose is to win the hearts and minds of the rural people, but most importantly, to give the rural dwellers a stake.

“It is to show the people that we are not only concerned about fighting insecurity, but their welfare is of great importance to the military,” he said

Ngalabak urged the beneficiaries to put the projects to good use.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPHS), maintaining peace and security in the state, explained that the projects were implemented by the operation

Okonkwo added that the projects, aimed at cementing the relationship with its host communities, is also part of its non-kinetic approach in fighting insecurity.

The Commander added that the initiative was part of the “Operation Accord” recently inaugurated by the DHQ towards stemming the tide of insecurity in some parts of the country.

“This initiative is aimed at cementing our relationship with host communities, particularly as we are poised to restoring lasting peace to this area.

“We have achieved some level of peace in these communities and other parts of the state, and its increasing day by day.

“We can’t achieve peace by fire, but it is a collective thing. So, what we are doing today will further promote peaceful coexistence among the people,” he said

Okonkwo further explained that the operation had constructed two blocks of five classrooms, currently drilling two boreholes, at some communities of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas of the state, among others.

Also speaking, Rev. Ronku Aka, the Brra Nggwe of Iregwe Chiefdom, commended the military for the gesture and assured that the projects would be put to good use.

He also assured that the people would cooperate with the military to ensure total peace returns to all communities of his land.

He also commended the efforts of the state government in ensuring that peace is restored to all parts of the state.

Inaugurating the projects, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, thanked the military for the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to engender peace in the state.

Represented by Mr. Cornelius Shoalbial, the Permanent Secretary Cabinet and Special Services in the state, Lalong assured of government support for the military to succeed.

“We deeply appreciate the military hierarchy for supporting us in providing amenities in critical sectors of health, water, and education to our people.

“We thank you for not only protecting our lives but providing development for our people,” he said.

The governor seized the opportunity and advised traditional and religious leaders in the area to ensure total peace is restored to all parts of the Chiefdom. (NAN)

Jul. 23, 2020

