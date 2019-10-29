The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, has assured the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of the emirate council’s continued support in its efforts to secure the country’s borders.

The monarch gave the assurance when he received the new Area Controller of Customs, Kaduna/Katsina Command, Deputy Comptroller, Mr Dahiru Musa in his palace on Tuesday.

“You should join hands with the Emirate council to do your work effectively.

“We need to have a good information dissemination between the customs and the Emirate council for crisis management.

“Whatever is the problem, come to us, we will assist you to overcome it, because our people listen to us,” he said.

He further urged the customs men and officers to continue to be patriotic in the course of discharging their responsibilities.

The emir also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward providing security agents with arms to enable them combat all forms of criminal acts and make the country more secure.

Hr, however urged Nigerians to continue to be patriotic, disciplined and law-abiding to make the country great.

“Nigeria is the giant of Africa, but has no peace and most of its people have no discipline despite all its potentials,” he said.

He emphasised that a day of reckoning is fast approaching when people would account for their deeds.

Earlier, the new customs Area Controller in charge of Kaduna/Katsina Command, Deputy Comptroller Dahiru Musa, told the Emir that he came to seek his blessings and support.

He recalled with nostalgia his sojourn in Katsina some years back describing the town as his second home.

He appealed for the support and cooperation of the Emirate Council in the course of carrying out his official assignments. (NAN)

-Oct 29, 2019 @20:15 GMT |

