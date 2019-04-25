NAF aircraft kills insurgents, destroys vehicles in Sambisa Forest

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed some Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed some vehicles at a suspected vehicle workshop in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the operation was conducted on Wednesday after a NAF Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform on a routine mission observed significant activities and some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at a previously abandoned vehicle workshop of the insurgents.

The ATF, thereafter, scrambled an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

Overhead the target area, Air Commodore Daramola said some of the insurgents were seen attempting to flee the location.

He, however, noted that the terrorists were taken out by the Alpha Jet’s successful strikes, which also led to the destruction of two vehicles and other equipment at the workshop.

The NAF spokesman said the air force, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the insurgents in the north-east.

