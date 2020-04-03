The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inaugurated three newly remodelled and renovated blocks of 10 single-bedroom flats for Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Kainji.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Daramola said the accommodation was part of efforts by NAF, aimed at enhancing the welfare of personnel for effective service delivery.

“The project, which was executed through direct labour by the NAF Directorate of Works, is expected to cater for the housing needs of at least 30 personnel and their families, thereby reducing accommodation deficiencies on NAF Base, Kainji.

“The provision of more decent accommodation for personnel at the NAF Base in Kainji is in line with the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar’s drive to ensure that the welfare of all NAF personnel is accorded priority attention,” he said.

Daramola said the CAS during the inauguration ceremony on Friday, disclosed that the Base was being re-positioned to effectively support the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft when it eventually arrives in Nigeria.

According to him, the robust infrastructural development currently being undertaken in the Base would offer the personnel better living and working conditions.

He said it would provide the requisite support infrastructure for effective and efficient operations of the Super Tucano.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure that the new accommodation were responsibly utilised, expressing profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the continued support to the NAF.

The air chief assured that the Service would continue to discharge its constitutional role effectively to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Abubakar was represented by AVM Musa Mukhtar, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command (ATC).

Earlier, the Commander 407 ACTG, Sqn. Ldr. Kingsley Igwegbe, thanked the CAS for the numerous welfare projects executed in the unit.

He noted that it would boost the morale of the personnel and spur them toward the effective accomplishment of the unit’s tasks of training combat pilots and participating in various combat air operations across the country.

It would be recalled that the CAS was in Kainji about two weeks ago to inaugurate a newly-reactivated Alpha Jet (NAF 455) as well as a new Technicians’ Crew Room Building and a 2.8km road network at the Base. (NAN)

