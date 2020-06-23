THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has responded to publications by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), alleging land grabbing by some unnamed personnel of the NAF in Enugu State.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, debunked the allegation in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Daramola said the allegation against NAF by the association was not only laughable, unfortunate and ridiculous but also against all known ethics of Journalism.

” The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to spurious publications by Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) alleging land grabbing activities by some unnamed personnel of the NAF in Enugu State.

“The online publications further alleged that some NAF personnel in the state confiscated land from owners and sold same to land speculators.

“The allegation against NAF by the association is not only laughable, unfortunate and ridiculous but also against all known ethics of Journalism.

“It shows clearly that the association was out to smear the good image of NAF and dance to the tune of whosoever had engaged it, as no effort was made to contact NAF before going to press.

“For the benefit of the public, it is pertinent to note that a certain person claiming to be “Flt.-Lt. Isaac Akporibo” has been falsely parading himself as a NAF officer and settling land disputes between civilians in Emene while collecting large fees from land speculators.

“The suspect, who has been arrested and is presently being interrogated by appropriate security agencies to determine the extent of his involvement in the scam, may have been mistaken by HURIWA and/or the publishers of the offensive article to be a NAF personnel.

“Evidently, a little journalistic inquiry by the publishers would have prevented them from associating the suspect with NAF,” he said.

Daramola recalled that NAF had in the recent past made numerous public arrests of fraudsters masquerading and impersonating NAF personnel.

He advised the public to be wary of suspicious people in uniform and should report such unscrupulous elements to the nearest security agency.

“The NAF, as a highly disciplined and professional force, wishes to reiterate that it does not tolerate or condone acts of indiscipline or violation of human rights of citizens in whatever guise,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 23, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT

