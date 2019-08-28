ACTING General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri, Brig Gen Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim has said more military strategies were underway for the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.

Khalifa who was recently deployed to Borno as the GOC and Commander, Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole revealed while on operational visits to troops on the frontline on Wednesday, the introduction of additional strategies against Boko Haram. He said two response concepts in addition to ‘Super Camps’ would help the military overcome the Boko Haram incessant attacks on its base.

“This super camps concept in war fare is a concept whereby we have strongly held positions to be able to have reasonable human resources and project power for another concept which is Response Area and Strong Response area,” he revealed.

He said these new approaches would help troops maintain constant patrols, carry out ambush on Boko Haram and halt the insurgent’s movements. He assured the people of Borno that the concepts would bring better change.

The GOC noted that he came into the theatre and army command in Maiduguri at a period new strategies were introduced. He said he embarked on the operational visits to units under his division and familiarise with the troops and assured that of his readiness to lead in the counter-insurgency operation.

“You will be seen me to in operations,” he told troops at Molai, a volatile area outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno capital.

Gen Khalifa, an infantry officer was the operational commander, Operation Egwu EKe 2 and 3 in Abia State. He has also commanded the 1 Division Garrison Kaduna and 14 Brigade in Ohafia Abia State before his deployment to 7 division in Maiduguri as General Officer Commanding.

