THE Nigeria Army, on Thursday organized a one day sensitization campaign for religious leaders, youth groups and students, on the fight against insurgency, through religious enlightenment.

The campaign titled ‘Countering Insurgency and Violent Extremism in Nigeria’ was organized in Damaturu by the office of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Speaking at the occasion,Brig. Gen. Shehu Mustapha, Director Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Army, said insurgency and violent extremism weren detrimental to the development of every society.

He said the Directorate of Islamic affairs of the Nigerian Army was committed to enlightening the public on the misleading ideologies and dangers of violent extremism.

Yobe governor,Mai Mala-Buni, represented by Baba Malam-Wali, acting Secretary to the State Government, said violent extremism was being propagated by incapable and misinformed individuals, who had limited knowledge of the true teachings of Islam.

“Islamic scholars and institutions the world over, are unanimous in their view that Boko-Haram and groups like them have nothing to do with Islam, and do not represent the teachings of the religion” Buni said.

The Governor said government would implement and enforce provisions of the state laws on preaching, to ensure that only acceptable knowledge was propagated.

He stressed the need to collectively mobilize the public towards erasing the wrong impressions and ideologies used by the leaders of the insurgents to recruit and indoctrinate gullible followers to their fold.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants, who were faithful of Islam and Christianity, pledged to engage in straight discussions to check propagation of wrong ideas and promote the teaching of authentic doctrines of the two religions.

NAN

-Oct 31, 2019 @19:16 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)