THE Nigerian Army has inducted and operationalized four newly acquired Mine Resistant Anti Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, in the North East theatre of operation to enhance fire power and protection of troops fighting Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, Terrorists.

The Nigerian Army in partnership with Proforce Nigeria Limited, – an indigenous Armour Vehicle Manufacturing Company based in Ode-Remo in Ogun State had delivered the first ever Nigerian Army – Proforce locally manufactured MRAPs, four of which were inaugurated on August 1, 2019 by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai, represented by the Chief of Training and Operations (Army), Maj Gen EO Udoh, said the induction of the MRAPs would boost the operational capability and protection of the troops to decisively prosecute the ongoing counter insurgency operations.

He reminded the troops that equipment alone without strong will and determination by men cannot win wars. He therefore charged them to remain resolute in the discharge of their duties and strengthen their commitment to end the war against terrorism soon

While appreciating the efforts of the Special Forces in the fight against terrorism, especially the recapture of Baga by the Special Forces, he assured them of the Nigerian Army’s continued support to specialised training as well as improved welfare to enhance the effectiveness of the Special Forces.

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa,on Tuesday said that the Commander Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Maj. Gen. Mhounday Gadzama Ali, had earlier said that the provision of the MRAPs and other equipment by the COAS will spur the Command in their dogged struggles to wipe out the remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists soon.

As part of the concern the leadership of the Army has for the troops, the representative of the COAS delivered the COAS goodwill message and had lunch with the troops after inspecting an ongoing renovation work in the camp.

Aug. 14, 2019

