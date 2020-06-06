THE Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed that the application for the issuance of Temporary Work Permit (TWP) will now migrate from manual to e-mail based from Monday, 8th June, 2020 via twp@immigration.gov.ng.

A statement by Sunday James, Service Public Relations Officer, said that companies/organisations should check the Nigeria Immigration Service website: www.immigration.gov.ng for details.

It added that “this is the first step towards automation of TWP issuance” and that companies are advised to avoid the use of third party for a service that is now available free and e-based.

“They must use their official e-mail for transactions with the Service,” the statement added.

