NIS issues new directive on temporary work permit process

Muhammad Babandede
Muhammad Babandede

THE Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed that the application for the issuance of Temporary Work Permit (TWP) will now migrate from manual to e-mail based from Monday, 8th June, 2020 via twp@immigration.gov.ng.

A statement by Sunday James, Service Public Relations Officer, said that   companies/organisations should check the Nigeria Immigration Service website: www.immigration.gov.ng for details.

It added that “this is the first step towards automation of TWP issuance” and that companies are advised to avoid the use of third party for a service that is now available free and e-based.

“They must use their official e-mail for transactions with the Service,” the statement added.

