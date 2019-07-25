BRIG.-Gen. Muktar Bunza, Commandant, Nigeria Military School (NMS), Zaria says the school will continue to be a hub for national cohesion and valuable national asset.

He made the disclosure at the Commandant’s Award Night for 2018/2019 academic session held at the school in Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday.

Bunza said: “I wish to state that NMS is a national asset and a hub for national cohesion and unity which must be protected and preserved.

“We are always pleased and encouraged by outstanding contribution the school have been making in terms of human capacity development.”

Bunza observed that the success story of NMS “is endless”, adding that the ex-boys have made tremendous contributions at national and international levels both within and outside the military circle.

According to him, this has been the school’s benchmark to ensure that all boys that pass out from NMS present themselves as men of honour and integrity.

The Commandant noted with satisfaction that the school had produced ex-boys in the likes of Gen. Tunde Idiagbon of blessed memories, Maj-Gen. Joe Garba, Lt-Gen. M. B. Haladu, Maj-Gen. Abdulkarim Adisa and Maj-Gen. A. A. Tarfa among others.

The commandant appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and his lieutenants for their untiring support and counsel that facilitated training in NMS.

He noted that last year, the 162 boys that passed out from NMS were enlisted into Nigerian Army as soldiers, while about 24 of them have passed and attended the Nigerian Defense Academy interview.

Bunza added that a good number of them had also gained admission into various universities to further their education in various fields.

In his speech, the Special Guest of Honour, AVM Lawal Shittu-Alao, Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji appreciated the uniqueness of NMS as the first secondary school in Nigeria to offer military training to young boys.

He explained that the school had contributed immensely to the unity and development of Nigeria by producing competent, vibrant and gallant military officers.

Shittu-Alao assured that as ex-boys of the school they continue to render support to the school to achieve the mission and vision of its founding fathers.

He urged the boys to be agents of change and good ambassadors of the school anywhere they found themselves.

He added that the boys should also be loyal, disciplined and committed to both military training and academic pursuit.

