THE Federal Road Safety Corps says that its attention has been drawn to a link circulated online that the Corps is carrying out another recruitment and replacement exercise, warning that “this is totally false”.

The FRSC said in a statement that the Corps had recently concluded training of its personnel, who have been commissioned as fulltime staff and deployed to various formations across the states of the Federation, including FCT.

“By this disclaimer, the general public have been warned to desist from patronising these online fraudsters, who are bent on duping unsuspecting members of the public.

“Members of the public will be duly informed immediately the Corps commences recruitment into its services through appropriate media platforms, including its social media handles,” the statement added.

