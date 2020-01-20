NSCDC arrests 4 alleged notorious kidnappers in Adamawa

THE Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested four alleged notorious kidnappers that terrorise Mubi and its environs.

Nuruddeen Abdullahi, NSCDC Commander in the state, announced this when he paraded the suspects on Monday, in Yola.

Abdullahi said the command made the arrest last Friday in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and Hunters Union of Mubi.

He said the successful arrest followed a tip-off by patriotic citizens from the area.

“Today we are parading four suspected notorious kidnappers that for a long time have been terrorising people in Mubi and its environs.

“All the four suspects confessed to have been involved in several kidnapping activities around Maiha and Mubi South local government areas respectively.

“The suspects are now with the Intelligence and Investigation Department for further interrogation, after which their case would be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for appropriate action,” Abdullahi said.

The command urged good people of the state to forward any useful information about any suspected activity or crime to its nearest office across the state.

He equally urged the community to be security conscious at all time as security was the responsibility of all.

NAN

– Jan. 20, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

