THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has promoted 355 officers and men of the command in Borno in the past three years.

The Commander of the corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Maiduguri during the decoration ceremony of 40 recently promoted personnel.

Ibrahim explained that the promotions were approved between 2016 and 2019 in recognition of the personnel outstanding performances and contributions in the counter-insurgency campaign in the state.

He explained that seven personnel were promoted in 2016; 38 in 2017 and 270 personnel got elevated in 2017 while 40 benefited from the exercise this year.

“The command never has it so good in terms of staff welfare until the coming of the incumbent Commander-General (CG), Muhammad Abdullahi Gana.

“Since his assumption of office in 2016; 355 personnel were promoted, upgraded and converted to the next ranks in the Borno State Command,” he said.

Ibrahim enjoined the promoted officers and men to be disciplined, dedicated and professional in discharging their duties.

While commending the state government over its support to the command, Ibrahim reiterated corps commitment to protect lives and properties in the state.

NAN

– Sept. 19, 2019 @ 08: 44 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)