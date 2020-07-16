NSCDC secures 67 convictions in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, says it has secured 67 convictions out of the 97 criminal cases recorded in the state in the past six months.

The spokesman of the Corps, Mr Adamu Shehu, stated this in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said the cases were recorded between January and June this year, adding that they included theft; burglary, fraud, vandalism, breach of trust, gross indecency, impersonation, use/sale of illicit drugs, sodomy, assault, trespass, and forgery, among others.

He said that 67 of the 97 cases were successfully convicted, 21 awaiting trial, while nine others transferred to relevant agencies for further investigations and prosecution.

“The Command has recorded and treated a total of 97 criminal cases between January and June, 2020.

“In comparison with the previous year, the number of the recorded criminal cases significantly reduced.

“This is achieved through intensified efforts by officers, synergy among security agencies in the state, intelligence gathering and sharing, community participation, government’s support and involvement in security matters,”he said.

Shehu further quoted the Commandant of the Corps, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, as calling on the communities to support the command and other security agencies, to tackle security challenges in the state. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 12:44 GMT

