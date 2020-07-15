The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, says 16 suspects were arrested for alleged

armed robbery, culpable homicide, cultism, car theft and other criminal offences in the territory. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, Mr Anjuguri Manzah, anniunced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. ”The arrest of the suspects was a product of the crime prevention measures deployed by the command to enhance security in the FCT and make it a choice place for business activities,” he said. Manzah said that four locally made pistols, five rounds of live ammunition and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

The FCT PPRO said the command also recovered six cars, N40,000 cash, one mobile phone and military camouflage from the suspects.

Manzah said the c ommand had also arrested four suspects in connection to the murder of one Ifeanyi Eze, a vigilante, at Giri village on July 7.

He said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives from Gwagwlada Division on July 8 at Tipper Garage in Gwagwalada.

He alsi said that the suspects, who belonged to a notorious armed robbery gang operating around Gwagwalada-Zuba axis, had given some useful statements on their involvement in criminal activities.

He said that one locally made gun, one cutlass, two knives and one mobile phone were recovered from the suspects.

The PPRO said that efforts were being made to ensure the arrest of other members of the syndicate still at large.

In a related development, Manzah said that operatives from the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on July 2, arrested two armed robbery suspects at their hideout in Kubwa. He explained that the suspects were arrested while plotting to commit crime at Kubwa-Byazhin axis following a tip off. He said that one locally made pistol, two live cartridges and military camouflage were recovered from the suspects.

Manzah said operatives from the command, on routine patrol had also arrested a suspect, at Byazhin area of Kubwa while trying to escape after robbing a POS operator of N40,000 at gunpoint. He said that the suspect was arrested on Monday and added that exhibits recovered from him were the N40,000 cash, One locally made pistol and one live cartridge. The PPRO said operatives from the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit had similarly arrested a suspect who specialised in receiving stolen cars.

He said the suspect who had been on the command’s watchlist was arrested at his hideout in Kaduna state. “Two cars, Honda Odessey Black colour marked MD345 KJA and Toyota Camry Gold colour BJ48 DKA, all suspected to have been stolen were recovered from him as exhibits,” he said. Manzah said a suspect had also been arrested in Kwali for fraudulently selling cars given to him for hire purchase purposes, without the consent of the owners. According to him, one Toyota Matrix Ash colour marked RBC 523 BT and a Toyota Corolla Ash colour, unregistered, fraudulently sold by the suspect have been recovered. He said other items recovered by the Anti-Car Theft Unit in its ongoing investigations were a Toyota Hiace bus, white colour marked NEG 56 CB and a Honda Accord Black colour, unregistered. Manzah said that the suspects would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigations. (NAN)

