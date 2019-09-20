The Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday said it had beefed up security in the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of the judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal slated for Sept 21.

The tribunal had fixed Saturday for judgement in a petition filed by PDP and it’s Governorship candidate, Mr David Ombugadu, challenging the victory of Gov. Abdullahi Sule in the March 9 governorship election.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the police was fully prepared for the judgment.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and will be proactive to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will , however , want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation , ” Longe said.

NAN reports that the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Mr David Ombugadu, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Gov. Abdullahi Sule at the tribunal siting in Lafia.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 9 declared Sule as the winner of the election. (NAN)

