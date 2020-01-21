THE Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has urged parents, guardians and academic institutions to encourage their children/wards to participate actively in the ‘30 Minutes IGP Quiz Competition’.

Unveiling the official logo of the ‘30 Minutes IGP Quiz Competition’, Adamu explained that the Quiz Competition was the birth of one of the initiatives deliberately thought out, with the aim of sensitizing the younger ones on the dangers of crime through fun-filled quiz competitions.

He said that the ‘IGP 30 Minutes Quiz Competition’ “is being organized in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education; State Ministries of Education, other education-related agencies and stakeholders”.

“This competition which is specifically designed for secondary school students will feature students from Police, Military, and Paramilitary Secondary Schools in addition to other conventional Secondary Schools across the Country.

“Seasoned panellists will ensure a credible, transparent and qualitative process that will culminate in a grand finale where the mouth-watering prize would be won,” he said.

He explained that as the programme progresses there will be School Visitation programme where Public Relations Officers will be visiting selected schools across the country to lecture the pupils and students on the dangers of taking to crime as well as the importance of abstaining from it.

“It would also involve career talks with a view to triggering the interest of some of the students in considering careers in the Police Force. These will further help in steering our children and youths away from all forms of crimes and criminality,” he said.

He recalled that the Police Campaign against Cultism and other Vices, otherwise known as POCACOV launched last year and that this initiative which was equally targeted at students was already making positive impacts across the States of the Federation.

“It is pertinent to note that these programmes are not in isolation but component parts of the big picture, which is, Community Policing with the sole aim of ensuring a safer nation.

“Our hope is that these projects will stem the supply chain of criminals. You all will agree with me that once our children abstain from crimes, the future is assured. The ‘30 Minutes Quiz Competition’ and other pro-active, well-thought-out programmes will not only have an immediate impact but are very beneficial in the long run to the youths and the country at large, he added.

