THE Police Council headed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Mohammed Adamu as Inspector-General of Police.

A member of the Council and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, made this known to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president appointed Adamu as acting IGP on Jan. 15 following the retirement of his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris.

“The Council looked at the records of the acting Inspector-General of Police, who has been on the saddle now since Jan. 15, 2019.

“A cross section of members of council were very clear that given his passion and commitment, professionalism and his extensive experience locally and internationally, his acting inspector-general of police was approved.

“And, it has been confirmed (to) permanent appointment by the Police Council in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ Fayemi said.

He stated that personal testimonies were given by many members of the council, including himself, in favour of the IGP.

The governor said that the council also identified with the challenges and the enormities of responsibilities that the IGP would have to cope with at a time that security challenges were daunting across the country.

He stated that the council acknowledged that government at all levels must address the root causes of crimes with a view to checking criminal behaviours in the society.

“We will have to do a little more because many of these challenges are socio-economic in nature and need to look at the sociological underpinning of crime.

“It is not just being tough on crime but also being tough on causes of crime by addressing these causes most fundamentally.

“Council acknowledged that we will give the IGP the support that he deserves. Already, at the state level, many of you are aware that state governors are supporting the police in many ways and we are not tired of doing that,’’ he added.

Fayemi also disclosed that the council commended the IGP for introducing community policing as a stop-gap in addressing “the gap that exists between citizens and the security agencies’’

May 23, 2019

