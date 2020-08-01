The Police Command in Anambra on Saturday, says it has found a two year-old male child who was wandering in Oba International Market, Idemili Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, the Police Spokesman in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed said the child was found by members of a vigilance group.

“On Aug. 1, at about 8:00 a.m., the Chairman, Vigilante Group, Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area brought a male child of about two years old to the police station in Oba.

“The child is about two feet tall, fair in complexion with small tribal marks.

“The boy was found wandering around Oba International Market and could neither mention his name, find his way back home nor state where he came from,” Mohammed said.

He said the child was currently in the protective care of the Divisional Anti-Human trafficking Unit, Oba, pending identification of his parents or guardian.

Mohammed said anyone with useful information that would enable the biological parents or close relatives identify him should come forward with it.

“Anyone with useful information about the child should report at the Divisional Police Station Oba or contact the PPRO, Police Command in Anambra through GSM number 08060970639, please,” he stressed. (NAN)

