The Police in Niger have arrested two men for the alleged rape of an old woman and defiling a minor in separate incidences in the state.

One of the suspects, Sani Garba, 32, of Kuspa area, Suleja Local Government Area, was nabbed for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a 60-years-old woman.

The command also arrested one John Adamu, 23 of Unguwar Nasarawa, Kontagora Local Government Area, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, Command Public Relation Officer (PPRO), announced the arrests in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.

Abiodun said that on July 18, at about 16.30 hours, based on information received, police operatives attached to ‘B’ division Suleja, arrested the suspect for criminally trespassed into the room of the old woman in the same address with the suspect.

“The suspect confessed to have entered the woman’s room and forced her into the act,’’ PPRO stated.

According to him, police detectives, attached to Kontagora division in Kontagora LGA also arrested one John Adamu, 23, for defiling a seven-year-old girl in Unguwar Nasarawa area of Kotangora.

Abiodun said that the incident occurred on July 16, at about 19.00 hours, at Unguwar Nasarawa.

The suspect confessed to have penetrated the girl through the back at his security post.

The PPRO said that the two suspects have confessed to the crime and would be charged to court soon.

He appealed to residents to volunteer information about suspected criminal elements in their midst. (NAN)

Jul, 20 2020 @ 22:33 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)