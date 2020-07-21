The Presidency has noted the resolution of the Senate calling on the service chiefs to resign, assuring that President Muhammadu Buhari will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Senate had on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

Adesina, however, said: “The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.’’(NAN)

-Jul, 21. 2020 @ 16:31 GMT |

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)