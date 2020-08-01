Onyeuko added that the troops also rescued 17 kidnapped victims and destroyed the notorious Dangote Triangle bandits’ camp, their logistics base and several other camps.

He revealed further that the troops recovered 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams during the operations.

Other weapons recovered included seven AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and 16 dane guns.

“The gallant troops will continue to dominate volatile areas with confidence, building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other elements freedom of action.

“The achievement is further evident by active resumption of farming, social and economic activities by the local communities with reduced fear of threats in their localities,” he said.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the troops for their gallantry, successes and professionalism exhibited in the operations.

Buratai urged them not to relent in their efforts to end banditry and other security threats in the country.

While extending Sallah goodwill message to the people in the northwest region, Buratai reiterated commitment to the restoration of peace to the restive region. (NAN)