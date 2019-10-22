THE United States of America (USA) has pledged to always support the Nigerian government in its war against terrorism. To show its avowed commitment, the U.S. government has donated two Mobile Radiation Detection System (vehicles) to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Donating the vehicles to the police at EOD office in Ikeja, Lagos State, Senior Adviser to the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security, Mr. Bryceon Shulman, said the American government has sent a team of trainers to train and retrain some EOD officers on ways to handle the equipment.

“The modern equipment will go a long way to assist the police in the detection of illegally acquired improvised explosives. We have a partnership with the Nigeria government through the police. We pledge to assist the good people of the country. Anytime our assistance is needed, the police or the government should call on us. On behalf of the government and people of America, we donate the vehicles to the police. We understand that two vehicles are too small to police the country, but we pledge to do more,” he said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who received the equipment and presented eight officers selected for training, said: “The programme came at the right time in our efforts to curtail the menace of terrorism, security threat and other dastardly acts bedeviling our country. It is worrisome to note that Nigeria’s rank in the world, which is number three according to the Global Terrorism Index of 2018, demands more action by initiating a purposeful technology-driven policing and workable security strategies in combating terrorist deadly activities and other crimes.”

The IGP, who was represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of EOD, CP Maikudi Shehu, said: “We thank our foreign partners and trainers for the donation of two MDS with associated equipment, spare parts, and maintenance kits to Nigeria Police EOD to enhance our Nuclear Security Detection Architecture.

Guardian

Oct 22, 2019 @ 08:50 GMT |

