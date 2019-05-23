THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday donated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to boost officers’ operational capacity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ICT equipment were donated at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr Mathew Alao, Team leader, Governance and Peace Building Unit, UNDP, said that from the 112 ICT equipment, 16 were given to the six best performing Commands in each of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

He said that this was to enhance Peace officers’ capacity to enable effective delivery of peace building and conflict management as required from the civil populace.

According to him, these states were chosen after the completion of a selection process being monitored and evaluated over a three year assessment.

“The six beneficiary Commands are: Awka Ibom , Sokoto, Gombe, Ogun, Imo and Niger State Commands,” he said.

Alao said that the equipment were strictly donated to the Peace and Conflict Management Department of the Corps, stating that it was a way of encouraging and motivating officers.

According to him, the kind gesture is a way of encouraging peace officers for hard work and to motivate for satisfactory performances.

“It would help in boosting the Corps’ performances in mediation, professional conflict resolution, as well as building initiatives and interventions.

Alao explained that the intervention of UNDP in the affairs of the corps has helped in providing peace to the average Nigerians through the deployment of NSCDC Peace Desk Officers.

“These officers, over the years, had been deployed across the 774 local government areas in the country,” he said.

NAN reports that some of the equipment included: monitors, printers, scanner and toners.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Commandant General, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana, Deputy Commandant, Emmanuel Adeoye, thanked the UNDP for the gesture.

He assured the UNDP of the Corps determination to ensure that Peace and Conflict Management Department function effectively.

Gana promised that the ICT equipment would be distributed to beneficiary commands and would be judiciously utilised.

